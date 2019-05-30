Golden Knights sign forward Jonas Rondbjerg to entry level deal

The Golden Knights signed 19-year-old Jonas Rondbjerg, who they drafted 65th overall in 2017, to a three-year, entry-level contract Thursday.

The Golden Knights signed forward Jonas Rondbjerg — a third-round pick in 2017 — to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Rondbjerg, a 19-year-old native of Horsholm, Denmark, was taken 65th overall by the Knights. The left-shot forward played for the Vaxjo Lakers HC of the Swedish Hockey League this season and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 44 games.

He also served as Denmark’s captain for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships in December and January and finished with two points (one goal, one assist) in six games.

