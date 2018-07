Carrier earned three points in 37 games for the Knights last season and appeared in 10 games during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) looks on during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights signed forward William Carrier to a two-year contract Monday.

