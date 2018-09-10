Golden Knights sign newly acquired Max Pacioretty to extension

The Golden Knights gave newly acquired forward Max Pacioretty a big payday.
The Knights signed Pacioretty, who they got from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday for forward Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick, to a four-year extension worth $7 million annually Monday. The deal, which kicks in next season, runs through the 2022-23 season and general manager George McPhee said it contains a limited no-trade clause involving 10 teams.
“We did the trade because we feel like we’re now a better team today than we were yesterday,” McPhee said.
