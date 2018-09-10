Golden Knights sign newly acquired Max Pacioretty to extension

Pacioretty, who the Knights got from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday for forward Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick, received a four-year extension worth $7 million annually Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Sept. 9, signed Max to a four-year extension worth $7 million annually Monday. The Knights acquired Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) pauses on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Canadiens 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Golden Knights gave newly acquired forward Max Pacioretty a big payday.

The Knights signed Pacioretty, who they got from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday for forward Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick, to a four-year extension worth $7 million annually Monday. The deal, which kicks in next season, runs through the 2022-23 season and general manager George McPhee said it contains a limited no-trade clause involving 10 teams.

“We did the trade because we feel like we’re now a better team today than we were yesterday,” McPhee said.

