Golden Knights sign Nikita Gusev to entry level contract

Russia's Nikita Gusev controls a puck during the Channel One Cup ice hockey match between Russia and Sweden, in Moscow, Russia. Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik via AP

Russia's Nikita Gusev at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group stage match between the national teams of Russia and Switzerland. Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik via AP

The Golden Knights signed forward Nikita Gusev to a one-year, entry level contract, the team announced Sunday.

Gusev, 26, is expected to practice with the team Monday and is eligible to play in the playoffs.

The Moscow, Russia, native recently wrapped up his Kontinental Hockey League season by losing in the conference finals with SKA St. Petersburg. Gusev had 82 points — the second-highest total in KHL history — in 62 games this season after being named the KHL MVP last year.

With his season over, he received his release from his KHL contract Friday. He now will be become a restricted free agent this summer and could then sign a long-term contract with the Knights starting July 1.

The Knights acquired Gusev’s rights in an expansion draft trade with Tampa Bay as part of an agreement to select defenseman Jason Garrison.

