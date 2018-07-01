Golden Knights sign Paul Stastny, Nick Holden in NHL free agency

The Golden Knights were active players on the first day of NHL free agency Sunday, landing one of the top players on the market to help ease the loss of winger David Perron.

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny celebrates after teammate Tyler Myers scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Boston Bruins defenseman Nick Holden (44) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the game 4-0. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Golden Knights left wing David Perron speaks during NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Veteran center Paul Stastny signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Knights, who also came to terms with free-agent defenseman Nick Holden.

Meanwhile, winger David Perron agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract with the St. Louis Blues.

Stastny posted 16 goals and 37 assists in 82 games with St. Louis and Winnipeg. He had six goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games with the Jets after being acquired at the trade deadline.

The Knights defeated Winnipeg in five games in the Western Conference Final.

Stastny spent his first eight seasons with Colorado before he signed as a free agent with the Blues in 2014. He has 220 goals and 646 points in 824 career NHL games.

Stastny’s father, Peter, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1998.

Holden, 31, was acquired by Boston from the New York Rangers a week before the trade deadline in exchange for defenseman Rob O’Gara and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The 6-foot-4-inch Holden had four goals and 13 assists in 73 games and should compete as one of the Knights’ bottom six defensemen after the departure of free agent Luca Sbisa.

He was expected to sign a two-year contract worth a little more than $2 million per season once the Knights make the signing official.

Nick Holden to Vegas, once official, will be two years at low 2's per season — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2018

For Perron, this will be his third stint in St. Louis after being selected from the Blues in the expansion draft.

The 30-year-old had a career-high 50 assists and 66 points in 70 regular-season games with the Knights.

In the postseason, Perron had one goal and eight assists, but struggled with injury and illness.

The Knights remain involved in trade talks with Ottawa to acquire all-star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The team reportedly also was working Sunday to re-sign unrestricted free agent James Neal, who scored 25 goals and helped the Knights advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

