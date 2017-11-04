Golden Knights snap three-game losing streak with 5-4 win

Erik Haula’s power-play goal 6:47 into the third period was the difference as the Golden Knights snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula (56) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; /o675/ and Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek (92) chase the puck during the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula (56) plays the puck and Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) defends during the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel (18) and teammate Cody Ceci (5) and Vegas golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71) battle for the puck along the boards during the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch (89) reacts with teammates including Reilly Smith (19) and Shea Theodore (27) after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch (89) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows (14) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel (18) reacts after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel (18) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward David Perron (57) plays the puck and Ottawa Senators forward Nate Thompson (17) defends during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71) reacts with teammate Reilly Smith (19) after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula (56) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) makes a save during the second period of the game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows (14) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows (14) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows (14) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula (56) plays the puck and Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) defends during the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula (56) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

KANATA, Ontario — Erik Haula’s power-play goal 6:47 into the third period was the difference as the Golden Knights snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Haula scored twice for the Knights, who improved to 9-4 and gave goaltender Maxime Lagace his first NHL win. Lagace, the fourth goalie used by the Knights this season, was playing in his fourth game and had started the past three.

Alex Tuch, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson also scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.