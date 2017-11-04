Golden Knights snap three-game losing streak with 5-4 win

KANATA, Ontario — Erik Haula’s power-play goal 6:47 into the third period was the difference as the Golden Knights snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.
Haula scored twice for the Knights, who improved to 9-4 and gave goaltender Maxime Lagace his first NHL win. Lagace, the fourth goalie used by the Knights this season, was playing in his fourth game and had started the past three.
Alex Tuch, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson also scored for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
