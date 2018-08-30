Golden Knights snubbed in EA Sports NHL 19 ratings

No members of the Golden Knights were included in the list of the top 50 player ratings released by EA Sports this week.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after getting scored against by Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

One of the major keys to the success of the Golden Knights magical inaugural season was the team’s performances being consistently greater than the sum of its parts.

A quick glance at the player ratings on the new NHL 19 game confirms the designers of the popular EA Sports title agree with that assertion.

No Knight is among the 50 players with the highest overall ratings in the video game.

Not Marc-Andre Fleury. Not William Karlsson. Not even the departed James Neal.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid was given a 94, making him the highest-rated player in the league. Sidney Crosby was next at 93, just ahead of Alex Ovechkin, Drew Doughty and Carey Price at 92.

Jonathan Toews of the Blackhawks was the only player with an 87 to make the list, though several other players likely also received 87s.

The rankings can be adjusted throughout the season based on performance. Designers of the game this year emphasized lower overall starting ratings to leave more room for improvement.

Only the ratings of the top 50 players were unveiled this week as part of an ongoing promotional campaign ahead of the game’s Sept. 14 release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Five members of the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, who defeated the Knights in the Final, made the list.

