Golden Knights’ store opening to coincide with NHL Expansion Draft

Fans purchase official Golden Knights merchandise at the conclusion of a ceremony to unveil the Las Vegas' NHL expansion franchise's official team nickname, logos and colors on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Toshiba Plaza, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kyle Moore, the Golden Knights new associate head trainer.

Kyle Moore, right, has been named the Golden Knights associate head trainer.

“The Armory,” also known as the Golden Knights’ team store at T-Mobile Arena, is on schedule for its opening June 21 to coincide with the NHL Expansion Draft and Awards Show.

Nehme Abouzeid, the team’s vice president for business, said Tuesday it’s possible the store, which is 2,662 square feet and will feature the largest selection of apparel, souvenirs and other items in the valley, could open June 20.

“We definitely plan to be open for business on the 21st and we’re hoping for the 20th,” he said.

The NHL plans to reveal what the team’s jersey will look like along with the other 30 teams at a special unveiling on the 20th with adidas, its new sportswear partner and supplier. The jersey will not be in the store however. Fans can pre-order jerseys through the team online or at the store and receive them before they go on sale to the public sometime in August.

“We’re working with adidas and the NHL on the jerseys,” Abouzeid said. “We hope to have more information as we get closer to the 21st.”

New trainer

Kyle Moore, who has spent the last five seasons as the head athletic trainer with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, has been hired as the Golden Knights’ associate head trainer.

Moore will be one of the training staff representatives on the team’s bench at home and on the road.

The Oley, Pennsylvania, native is a graduate of East Stroudsburg University and has his Master’s in Athletic Training from Ohio University. He has worked with hockey teams at the collegiate, ECHL and AHL levels. In addition, he has spent time assisting the Pittsburgh Penguins during both training camp and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Naming rights

As construction on the team’s practice facility continues in Summerlin, the search is on for the building’s naming rights sponsor.

Abouzeid said there have been discussions with some businesses, but no deal has been made.

“It’s an obvious sponsorship opportunity and we’re exploring it,” he said.

The two-rink facility will also be the team’s headquarters. It’s scheduled to be completed by mid-August, well in time for the inaugural training camp in early September.

Anthem singers

If any NHL city has the star power to replicate what Nashville has done when it comes to national anthem singers, it’s Las Vegas. Abouzeid said the team is working on its strategy on how to handle the anthem.

“Do we go with one person? Do we rotate it with celebrities? Do we do both?” he said. “We’ve talked about all of those scenarios but we haven’t made any decisions.”

‘Learn to Play’

On the heels of the team’s successful “Sticks for Kids” grassroots hockey initiative — which saw 3,000 local boys and girls participate — the next step is to get them involved in the NHL’s “Learn to Play” program this fall.

“We’ve got their names and emails in our database and once we have the dates we’ll announce registration for ‘Learn to Play,’” Abouzeid said.

The program, which features a series 0f instructional clinics, is free and provides children ages 5 through 9 complete equipment, including skates and a stick which is theirs to keep. It’s designed for first-time participants.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.