Golden Knights struggle to find footing in back-to-back spots

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, right, of Sweden, is knocked to the ice as teammate Jonathan Marchessault, left, and Calgary Flames' Sam Bennett, center, and T.J. Brodie scramble for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After Monday’s catastrophe in Calgary, the Golden Knights have now been outscored 15-5 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Not surprisingly, the result was an 0-3 record in those games.

It’s an issue they will need to figure out quickly.

The Knights have five more back-to-back scenarios before the end of December, beginning with home games against the Flames and Sharks on Friday and Saturday. Overall, the Knights are 1-5 so far when playing on consecutive nights.

“They’re always tougher, but you can’t use it as an excuse,” forward Ryan Reaves said. “Every team has back-to-backs. You can’t go through a season thinking you’re going to lose every back-to-back because it’s tough. That’s not how it is. The good teams find a way to kind of simplify their game on a back-to-back and come out with points. We’ve got a couple more coming up in the next month so we’ve got to start taking care of those.”

The Knights found a way to get points out of those situations last season, going 6-5-1 on the second night.

Coach Gerard Gallant believes his team will figure it out.

“I’ve always liked them, to be honest with you,” he said. “ We’ve always had a good record in back-to-backs so I have no issue with them. Obviously, you need rest. It’s a busy month for us. You don’t get as much practice time. But you’ve got to get mentally prepared for those games.”

One issue this season has been all of the back-to-backs have come on the road with travel creating an extra complication. Two of those have come toward the end of lengthy road trips.

Playing back-to-back games in the comforts of T-Mobile Arena may help, but players know they must be ready when these situations come up in the schedule regardless of where the games are played.

“You don’t want to save your energy, but you want to make sure when you get out there for game time, you feel 100 percent,” forward Max Pacioretty said. “So whatever your routine allows you to feel good for the game, you’ve got to do.”

That’s different for every player.

“Some guys like to do nothing on game day in the morning on a back-to-back and just kind of get ready at night,” Reaves said. “Some guys like to move and play some soccer. I think it just depends on how you’re feeling and what kind of travel you had on the back-to-back. It just varies from guy to guy.”

The Knights prefer to play backup goaltender Malcolm Subban (0-3) on the second night of back-to-backs, so if they stick with that routine, Marc-Andre Fleury (1-2) will sit Saturday night.

One thing they won’t use as an excuse is that fatigue can be a factor while playing two games in 24 hours.

“You can say it was (a factor), but we play back-to-backs all year,” defenseman Nick Holden said of the blowout loss in Calgary. “Every team has to do it. That’s part of being a professional is playing the schedule so that doesn’t have anything to do with it.”

