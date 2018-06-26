Golden Knights sue StubHub for $1.5M from playoff ticket sales

The Golden Knights on Thursday filed a complaint against StubHub in Clark County District Court. It alleges the resale ticketing site owes the team almost $1.5 million in playoff ticket sales profits.

As the Golden Knights kept pushing deeper into the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the team’s off-ice business kept accelerating.

But now the hockey team is alleging it didn’t get its cut of the profits from one line of commerce: ticket sales.

According to the team, StubHub had “demanded” that the Knights give more fans the ability to sell their seats on its site during the playoffs. Its “ultimatum” threatened to turn the Knights’ “historic inaugural season from an experience that encouraged fan loyalty and hometown spirit into a ‘scalping’ money-grab,” the court papers say.

The case sheds light on the lucrative secondary ticketing market, the closely guarded deals between sites like StubHub and professional teams like the Golden Knights, and the reality that while cities like Las Vegas can get gung-ho for their teams, sports is big business, and disputes can end up in court.

StubHub, owned by e-commerce giant eBay, was the Knights’ exclusive secondary-ticketing site last season, team president Kerry Bubolz said Monday. He did not say whether the team would still use it in the 2018-19 campaign.

“We plan to have a secondary marketplace available to our members and customers when the season starts,” he said. “We’re just not sure at this point what that’s going to be.”

The Knights’ filing last week was a motion to seal and redact parts of the lawsuit. The team said it “acknowledges StubHub’s contention” that court papers concerning their contract have “important trade secrets” about the site’s negotiation strategies and contract terms.

The proposed lawsuit was included in the filing, with several lines of text blacked out.

District Judge Mark Denton is scheduled to consider the motion at a hearing July 23.

Asked whether the team got an explanation for why StubHub allegedly withheld the money, and what was being redacted from the lawsuit, Bubolz replied that the complaint “speaks for itself.”

StubHub spokesman Cameron Papp said in an email: “At this time, we have no comment on this active litigation.”

The Knights’ attorneys in the case, from law firm Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the team’s court filing, attorney Mark Tratos of Greenberg Traurig LLP expects to represent StubHub. He did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

