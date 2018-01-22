Golden Knights surge to top of NHL with 5-1 win at Carolina

The Golden Knights scored early and often with three goals in the first 13 minutes and went on to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 Sunday at PNC Arena.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward (30) guards the post against a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), center, celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with teammates William Carrier, right, and Oscar Lindberg (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with teammate David Perron (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) battles with Carolina Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic (13) and Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn (23) eye the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward (30) tries to freeze the puck as he battles Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) with Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic (13) looking on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) tries to pass the puck after colliding with Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) tries to gather in the puck as teammate Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) ties up Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot deflected by Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' David Perron (57) drives the puck between Carolina Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin (5) and Elias Lindholm (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) collides with Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward (30) with Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) nearby during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) skates past Carolina Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) to challenge goaltender Cam Ward (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — They’re the best team in all of hockey.

Let that marinade in your mind for a moment.

The expansion Golden Knights sit atop the overall standings in the NHL with 66 points after using a three-goal first period to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 Sunday at PNC Arena.

The Knights (31-11-4) have one more point than the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have led the league for a good part of the season. The win also put the bow on a successful four-game road swing through the South at 2-1-1.

“There’s a lot of hockey left to be played,” said Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who scored 2:55 into the game and triggered a three-goal outburst over a 10:04 span. “Obviously, everyone has worked hard to get to this point, and the entire organization has done a lot of good things.

Colin Miller and Jonathan Marchessault scored 39 seconds apart to make it 3-0 at 12:59, sending Hurricanes starting goaltender Scott Darling to the bench.

James Neal scored a second-period power-play goal, his 21st, and said the team’s achievement — first overall — is worth noting.

“To be honest, it’s impressive,” Neal said. “We’ve put the work in. Everybody has played for each other from day one. I’m really proud of the guys.

“That said, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We can get better, so we can keep this thing going. The leadership group here will make sure we continue to work hard and play for each other. When you do that, good things happen.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 27 shots for his 11th victory. He knows what it’s like to be at the top from his days with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s unexpected, but it has been a lot of fun seeing this team start from scratch, seeing the chemistry be built so quick between us,” Fleury said. “I’m proud to be where our team is at right now.”

Fleury’s play was key to Sunday’s win as he staved off a Hurricanes rally after they closed to within to 3-1 with 45 seconds left in the first period on Jaccob Slavin’s power-play goal.

The Hurricanes never mounted a serious threat and some in the crowd of 15,303 chanted, “Please, be better.”

“We had a good game tonight, and we know where we are,” said Knights coach Gerard Gallant. “But there’s a lot of hard work ahead for us, and we’re not gonna change a thing. There’s a long way to go.”

