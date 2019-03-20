Golden Knights’ T-Mobile Arena voted best atmosphere by NHL players

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Vegas scored a goal in the first period during their home matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

In true Las Vegas fashion, T-Mobile Arena is living up to the reputation of being in the entertainment capital of the world.

T-Mobile Arena was voted as the arena with the best atmosphere in the National Hockey League Players’ Association Player Awards. Bell Centre in Montreal was second, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was third.

The home of the Golden Knights also placed fifth as the arena with the best ice. Bell Centre was voted the arena with the best ice for the second year in a row, according to NHLPA.

Some Golden Knights fan favorites also made appearances.

Marc-Andre Fleury was voted the fourth best goalie, behind Carey Price of the Canadiens, Pekka Rinne from the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.

To no surprise of Knights fans, forward Ryan Reaves was voted the third best trash-talker, behind Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand and Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings.

Reaves, known “Price is Right” enthusiast, also placed third as the player who would make the best TV analyst once they retire. Predators’ P.K. Subban, the brother of Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, placed first, followed by Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers.

Fans have always recognized William Karlsson for his golden Thor-like locks, and it seems NHL players do too. Karlsson placed third in the category of best flow in the league, behind Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks and New Tork Rangers’ Hendrik Lundqvist.

