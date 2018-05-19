Golden Knights take 3-1 series lead with 3-2 victory over Jets

The Golden Knights moved within one victory of playing in the Stanley Cup Final by beating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Reilly Smith’s goal with 6:58 to play gave the Knights a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final that shifts to Winnipeg for Game 5 on Sunday at noon. Game 6, if necessary, would be at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
