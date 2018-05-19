Golden Knights take 3-1 series lead with 3-2 victory over Jets

The Golden Knights moved within one victory of playing in the Stanley Cup Final by beating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a first period goal against Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) shoots for a score against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights fans cheer for their home team before the start of game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer for their home team during the first period of game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) shoots on Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer for their home team during the first period of game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) shoots on Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save in the first period during game four of Winnipeg's NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden Knights on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) waits for the puck to drop before a face off during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save in the first period during game four of Winnipeg's NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden Knights on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate after center William Karlsson (71) scored a first period goal during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) make a stop against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) takes a shot under pressure from Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) get into a scuffle during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop against Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrates a goal by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a score with his team against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A shot by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) goes in for a score against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A shot by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) goes in for a score against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57), defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) go for the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and right wing Patrik Laine (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) defends a shot against Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) defends against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) catches a flying puck during the second period against Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives for a stop against Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) defends against Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) is pushed out of a play against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his score with his team against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his score with his team against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his score with defenseman Colin Miller (6) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his score with defenseman Colin Miller (6) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) reacts after a shot for a score against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shoots for a score against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) celebrates a score with his team against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) defends against Winnipeg Jets center Jack Roslovic (52) during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A scuffle breaks after a play by the Vegas Golden Knights against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Reilly Smith’s goal with 6:58 to play gave the Knights a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final that shifts to Winnipeg for Game 5 on Sunday at noon. Game 6, if necessary, would be at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

