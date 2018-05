The Jets currently lead the series 1-0 after a 4-2 win over the Knights Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with Reilly Smith (19) after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets in first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) attempts to score against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) block a shot from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) keeps the puck away from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) controls the puck against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) takes a shot on goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (33) keeps the away from Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81), Reilly Smith (19) and Alex Tuch (89) look for the rebound against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights took on the Jets once again at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

The Jets currently lead the series 1-0 after a 4-2 win over the Knights Saturday.

