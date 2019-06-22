Golden Knights take Peyton Krebs in first round of NHL draft

The Golden Knights selected center Peyton Krebs with the No. 17 overall selection in the first round of the NHL draft Friday at Rogers Arena.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Golden Knights selected center Peyton Krebs with the No. 17 overall selection in the first round of the NHL draft Friday at Rogers Arena.

Krebs was projected as a possible top-10 pick until he suffered a partial Achilles tear during training this month and underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery, but the Knights benefited from his slip.

Krebs (5-11½, 183 pounds) had 19 goals and 48 assists while playing for Winnipeg (formerly Kootenay) of the Western Hockey League and is regarded as an elite playmaker and leader.

He was 10th in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau rankings for North American skaters.

