Golden Knights take series lead with 4-2 victory over Jets

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and James Neal and Alex Tuch had one each to lead the Golden Knights past the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Wednesday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Marchessault’s second goal came in the waning seconds into an empty net as the Knights grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is on Friday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
