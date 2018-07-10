Golden Knights teaching street hockey to Las Vegas kids

Children in the Las Vegas Valley can learn hockey from the most popular sports team in Southern Nevada this summer—minus the ice they usually play on.

Children in the Las Vegas Valley can learn hockey from the most popular sports team in Southern Nevada this summer — minus the ice.

The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting street hockey clinics at summer camps throughout the Las Vegas Valley through Aug. 1. Three of the clinics, which began July 3, have been held.

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland was to attend a clinic Tuesday at the Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N Walnut Road, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and another on July 24 at the Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

To participate in the clinics, children must be signed up for summer camp programs at the recreation and community centers, said Alyssa Girardi, a spokeswoman for the Golden Knights.

The clinics will be taught by Golden Knights youth hockey staff members, who will cover the basics of the sport, run drills and scrimmages.

Other clinics will be held at the Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road; Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.; Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.; Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive; Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., in Boulder City; and Veterans Memorial Leisure Center, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

