Golden Knights throw support behind local pediatric cancer patients

The team will honor children from the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation prior to Tuesday’s home game as part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Folin (5) chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shea Theodore knows what it’s like to deal with cancer.

His grandmother is a breast cancer survivor. And with the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative coming to T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, the Golden Knights defenseman expects it to be emotional inside the building as the Knights host Dallas at 7 p.m.

“It’s special to see everyone embrace it,” Theodore said. “As a new organization, we’re trying to help out with every cause.”

Select patients from the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation will be honored prior to the game. Recently, a group of players visited the kids and spent time working on arts projects with them.

“In a situation they have it’s hard to smile every day,” Knights forward Alex Tuch said of the patients. “It’s a serious thing, it’s tough at times and these kids are among the strongest people I know.”

Sbisa skates

Defenseman Luca Sbisa practiced Monday at T-Mobile Arena and he hopes to return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 10 when he sustained a lower-body injury.

“It feels great even though I’m wearing the red-tomato jersey, it’s still nice to be out there with the guys,” Sbisa said after practicing in a red no-contact jersey. “I skated the last two days by myself and got better every day. This is the next step. Now we’ll see how the body reacts (Tuesday).”

Sbisa hoped to be back in the lineup at some point this week. He plans to make the trip to St. Paul and Winnipeg, so maybe he returns Thursday against the Wild or Friday vs. the Jets.

No Perron or Carrier

While Sbisa was on the ice Monday, David Perron and Will Carrier weren’t, leaving the Knights with 11 forwards.

Perron suffered an upper-body injury in the second period last Friday against San Jose and has not played or practiced since. Carrier’s injury was not specified by coach Gerard Gallant, who said he had yet to talk to the team’s medical staff. Both were listed day-to-day.

Stefan Matteau was called up from the Chicago Wolves, the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate. Matteau had four goals and an assist in 19 games with the Wolves.

Fleury takes a spin

Marc-Andre Fleury was in full gear Monday but the team’s top goaltender is not quite ready to return to action after sustaining a concussion Oct. 13.

Fleury, who showed up for the official team picture Monday morning at T-Mobile Arena, used the opportunity to skate by himself for about 15 minutes. But he left the ice before his teammates practiced.

There’s still no timetable for his return, though he said while passing by on his way out of the arena that he was doing better and getting closer.

