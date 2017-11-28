Golden Knights throw support behind local pediatric cancer patients

Shea Theodore knows what it’s like to deal with cancer.
His grandmother is a breast cancer survivor. And with the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative coming to T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, the Golden Knights defenseman expects it to be emotional inside the building as the Knights host Dallas at 7 p.m.
“It’s special to see everyone embrace it,” Theodore said. “As a new organization, we’re trying to help out with every cause.”
Select patients from the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation will be honored prior to the game. Recently, a group of players visited the kids and spent time working on arts projects with them.
“In a situation they have it’s hard to smile every day,” Knights forward Alex Tuch said of the patients. “It’s a serious thing, it’s tough at times and these kids are among the strongest people I know.”
Sbisa skates
Defenseman Luca Sbisa practiced Monday at T-Mobile Arena and he hopes to return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 10 when he sustained a lower-body injury.
“It feels great even though I’m wearing the red-tomato jersey, it’s still nice to be out there with the guys,” Sbisa said after practicing in a red no-contact jersey. “I skated the last two days by myself and got better every day. This is the next step. Now we’ll see how the body reacts (Tuesday).”
Sbisa hoped to be back in the lineup at some point this week. He plans to make the trip to St. Paul and Winnipeg, so maybe he returns Thursday against the Wild or Friday vs. the Jets.
No Perron or Carrier
While Sbisa was on the ice Monday, David Perron and Will Carrier weren’t, leaving the Knights with 11 forwards.
Perron suffered an upper-body injury in the second period last Friday against San Jose and has not played or practiced since. Carrier’s injury was not specified by coach Gerard Gallant, who said he had yet to talk to the team’s medical staff. Both were listed day-to-day.
Stefan Matteau was called up from the Chicago Wolves, the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate. Matteau had four goals and an assist in 19 games with the Wolves.
Fleury takes a spin
Marc-Andre Fleury was in full gear Monday but the team’s top goaltender is not quite ready to return to action after sustaining a concussion Oct. 13.
Fleury, who showed up for the official team picture Monday morning at T-Mobile Arena, used the opportunity to skate by himself for about 15 minutes. But he left the ice before his teammates practiced.
There’s still no timetable for his return, though he said while passing by on his way out of the arena that he was doing better and getting closer.
Dallas Stars
7 p.m., Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena
— The Skinny: The Stars have been up and down this season, standing mid-pack in the Central Division with 25 points. Dallas has won three of its last four after losing four of five prior to the recent run. Veteran coach Ken Hitchcock, who guided the Stars to their lone Stanley Cup championship back in 1999, has returned to Dallas.
— Top scorers: Center Tyler Seguin leads the Stars in scoring with 12 goals and 23 points. Right wing Alexander Radulov, obtained as a free agent in the off-season, has eight goals, a team-high 14 assists and 22 points. Left wing Jamie Benn has 11 goals 10 assists and 21 points.
— Goaltender: Ben Bishop, 10-7, 2.76 goals-against average, .907 save percentage.
— Coach: Ken Hitchcock, first season, 12-10-1
— Founded: 1967 as Minnesota North Stars. Moved to Dallas in 1993
— Last Stanley Cup: 1999
— Did you know: The Stars are linked to the Oakland Seals, a fellow Expansion Six team. In 1978, the Stars, then the Minnesota North Stars, merged with the Cleveland Barons, who were formerly the California Golden Seals who initially were the Oakland Seals when they joined the NHL in 1967 with the North Stars.