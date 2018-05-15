Golden Knights tie series with 3-1 victory over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals to spark the Golden Knights past the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 Monday night and even their Western Conference Final at one game apiece.
Game 3 is Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena at 6 p.m. followed by Game 4 Friday at 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.