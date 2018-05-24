Golden Knights to face Capitals in Stanley Cup Final

One of hockey’s biggest stars is headed to his first Stanley Cup Final in his 13th season in the league to play a team that has only been around for one.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, moves the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby blocks a Tampa Bay Lightning shot during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fight during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, left, takes a shot as he gets in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov during the second period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fight during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy deflects a Washington Capitals shot during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. — One of hockey’s biggest stars is headed to his first Stanley Cup Final in his 13th season in the league to play a team that has only been around for one.

Alexander Ovechkin scored a goal just 62 seconds into Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final and goalie Braden Holtby made it hold up for a 4-0 win over the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday night that sent the Capitals on to the Finals.

They will play Game 1 against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Andre Burakovsky added his first two goals of the playoffs in the second period and Nicklas Backstrom added an empty netter to seal the Capitals second berth in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Holtby stopped all 29 shots he saw for his second consecutive shutout.

Washington, which has never won a Stanley Cup in 28 playoff appearances, lost to the Detroit Red Wings in the 1998 Finals.

The Capitals lost both games to the Golden Knights during the regular season.

Vegas shut out Washington 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena in December before taking a 4-3 decision at Capital One Arena in February.

Home teams fell to 21-12 all-time in playoff Game 7s.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.