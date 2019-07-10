Golden Knights to give out 4 bobbleheads this preseason

All fans in attendance for one of the Golden Knights four preaseason home games will receive either a William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone or Nate Schmidt bobblehead.

The Golden Knights announced Wednesday the team will be giving away William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt bobbleheads this preseason.

All fans in attendance for their home games on Sept. 15 (Arizona Coyotes), Sept. 25 (Colorado Avalanche), Sept. 29 (Los Angeles Kings) and Sept. 29 (San Jose Sharks) will receive one of the collectibles.

Tickets for all four games are available at goldenknights.nhl.com/bobblehead and packages start at $240. Information on single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be released at a later date.

