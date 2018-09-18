Golden Knights to hold free fan fest Wednesday

The Golden Knights are giving fans who haven’t made it to training camp yet another chance to see the team.
The Knights will hold a free fan fest from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Knights players and coaches will interact with fans at the event as they walk down a red carpet. Select players will also answer questions on a stage afterward.
AT&T SportsNet broadcasters Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy will emcee the event and members of the Knights’ front office, team mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders also will be in attendance.
