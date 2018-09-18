Golden Knights to hold free fan fest Wednesday

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The Knight Line arrives during the Vegas Golden Knights first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, left, signs the jersey of Tristen Sterbens, 6, as his stepfather, Mike Foskaris, hold him up during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Knights Crew arrive during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant signs autographs during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury signs the helmet of Las Vegas resident Tyler Calarco, 16, during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights are giving fans who haven’t made it to training camp yet another chance to see the team.

The Knights will hold a free fan fest from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Knights players and coaches will interact with fans at the event as they walk down a red carpet. Select players will also answer questions on a stage afterward.

AT&T SportsNet broadcasters Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy will emcee the event and members of the Knights’ front office, team mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders also will be in attendance.

