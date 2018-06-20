Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights to host Flyers in 2018-19 home opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2018 - 9:20 am
 

The Golden Knights’ second season home opener is set.

The Western Conference champions will host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena the team and the NHL announced Wednesday morning.

The Knights and Flyers split their season series in 2017-18, the Flyers winning 4-1 in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 with the Knights winning in Philadelphia, 3-2 on March 12. The win also was goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s 400th career victory.

The Knights’ first road game will be in St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 6 against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota won all three meetings last season.

The entire 2018-19 schedule will be released by the NHL at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The team had announced its seven-game preseason slate Monday.

Ticket information for the regular season as well as the preseason will be released at a future date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

