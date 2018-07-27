Golden Knights to host Vegas Rookie Faceoff

Event will feature rookies from six teams playing three games in four days at City National Arena from Sept. 8 through 11.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, left, and players during the first day of development camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights fans watch during the first day of development camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rookies from six Western Conference teams will gather at City National Arena in Summerlin for the Vegas Rookie Faceoff in September.

The Golden Knights will open play in the event against the Colorado at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles and San Jose will also be represented in the showcase, which runs through Sept. 11.

Ticket and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Anaheim is expected to host the 2019 event.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.