Golden Knights to host youth hockey clinics next week

Ridge Ashcraft, 11, of Las Vegas attends the Vegas Golden Knights 24-hour open house event at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. The event was open for season ticket holders, prospective season ticket members and fans. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights will be hosting a series of clinics next week around Las Vegas along with a second Try Hockey For Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

The clinics, which the team has branded the “Spring Break Street Hockey Tour,” will be held Monday-Thursday at selected Clark County Parks and Recreation Centers. The clinics are closed to the public.

The Try Hockey For Free Day will be from 3:30-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The event is designed to provide kids between the ages of 4 to 9 a completely free experience to try youth hockey. A limited amount of equipment will be available to borrow and participating children do not need any previous skating or hockey experience.

Registration is required and you can sign up online here.