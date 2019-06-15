Golden Knights to open 2019 preseason at home against Coyotes

The Golden Knights will open the preseason against the Arizona Coyotes at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena. They will play four other preseason games.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) slips on the ice while trying to get the puck in against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Josh Archibald (45) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The puck, lower left, flies into the net past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who got tangled up with Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A goaltender interference challenge was made but the goal was kept. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) moves the puck around Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The team has not released its official preseason schedule, and no ticket information is available. The opening matchup was announced this week with the Coyotes’ preseason schedule.

Four additional Knights preseason games were confirmed through other teams’ schedules, including a road trip to Colorado on Sept. 17 and Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

The Knights host Colorado on Sept. 25 and also meet Los Angeles on Sept. 27 at T-Mobile Arena.

Preseason schedule

Sept. 15 — vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 — at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

