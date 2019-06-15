Golden Knights to open 2019 preseason at home against Coyotes
The Golden Knights will open the preseason against the Arizona Coyotes at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena. They will play four other preseason games.
The team has not released its official preseason schedule, and no ticket information is available. The opening matchup was announced this week with the Coyotes’ preseason schedule.
Four additional Knights preseason games were confirmed through other teams’ schedules, including a road trip to Colorado on Sept. 17 and Los Angeles on Sept. 19.
The Knights host Colorado on Sept. 25 and also meet Los Angeles on Sept. 27 at T-Mobile Arena.
Preseason schedule
Sept. 15 — vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 — at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 — vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
