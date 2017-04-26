Golden Knights to play compact preseason schedule

Gerard Gallant doesn’t have any players yet to coach. But at least he knows where his team will be playing once he gets some.

The Golden Knights’ 2017 NHL preseason schedule has been finalized subject to approval by the league. There will be seven games, beginning with four straight road contests followed by three home games at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights’ first-ever game will be Sept. 17 in Vancouver against the Canucks at Rogers Arena. On Sept. 19, they’ll travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche at Pepsi Center followed by a trip to San Jose Sept. 21 to face the Sharks at SAP Center. The road portion of the preseason concludes at Anaheim against the Ducks Sept. 24.

The first of the three home games at T-Mobile will be Sept. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings. The other home games are Sept. 28 against Colorado and Oct. 1 vs. San Jose.

The regular season begins the following week. The 2017-18 schedule will not be released until June, likely after the June 23-24 NHL Entry Draft.

Team officials would not comment on the preseason schedule until it is released by the NHL. The schedule was awaiting completion following word as to whether the Canucks and Kings would play each other in China. Once the NHL announced the China dates (Sept. 21 in Shaghai and Sept. 23 in Beijing) two weeks ago, the alternate dates were finalized for the Knights’ preseason schedule.

In addition to the preseason, the Knights will participate in a pair of rookie scrimmages Sept. 12-13 against the Kings at the Kings’ practice facility.

The Knights will hold their development camp in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Ice Center from June 27-July 1. The camp is designed for those selected in the NHL Entry Draft as well as rookie free agents.

