Golden Knights’ Tomas Tatar to make Stanley Cup Final debut

Tomas Tatar will be in the Golden Knights’ lineup for Game 4 Monday as coach Gerard Gallant looks to jump-start his offense.

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) shoots during practice at the Kettler Capitals Iceplex ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — Tomas Tatar will make his debut in the Stanley Cup Final when the Golden Knights meet the Washington Capitals in Game 4 Monday at Capital One Arena.

Tatar is expected to take David Perron’s place in the lineup, skating on Cody Eakin’s line. Alex Tuch, who has been playing with Eakin, is moving up to the second line to skate with Erik Haula and James Neal. However, coach Gerard Gallant would not confirm after the morning skate that Perron was out.

“I never said that,” he told reporters at his news conference following the team’s morning skate. “You can speculate all you want.”

As for putting Tatar in, Gallant said the move was done to help get the offense going. The Knights have three goals in their last two games.

“Tatar’s a goal-scorer,” Gallant said. “He gives us a little more offense. He can shoot the puck and he’s excited to play.”

Gallant said he was contemplating one other lineup change but he wouldn’t tip his hand.

Tatar, who last played in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against Winnipeg on May 16, said he found out Sunday night that he will be in the lineup.

“It’s exciting to get the chance to play,” he said. “It’s not an easy task to come in when you haven’t played in a while. But I’m going to try and play my game and help the team win.”

Tuch said going back to the second line was no big deal.

“It doesn’t change the way I play,” he said. “I still have to do my job, play hard, go to the net and try and score.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.