Golden Knights trade Brad Hunt to Wild for draft pick

The Knights shipped 30-year-old defenseman Brad Hunt on Monday to Minnesota in a deal that also included an exchange of draft picks.

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) goes for the puck during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt was traded to the Minnesota Wild after Monday’s game between the teams at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights also sent the Wild a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft in exchange for the Wild’s fifth-rounder, the team announced.

Hunt, who was a healthy scratch Monday, recorded five goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Knights after signing as a free agent in July 2017.

The 30-year-old was a popular figure in the locker room with a stall next to goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

General manager George McPhee is expected to address the move after Tuesday morning’s practice at City National Arena.

The Knights were at the roster limit of 23 before the move and have injured forwards Reilly Smith and William Carrier nearing returns from injured reserve.

