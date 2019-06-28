Golden Knights trade defenseman Colin Miller to Buffalo

The 26-year-old posted three goals and 29 points last season, but fell out of favor with Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant during the second half of the season.

The Golden Knights traded defenseman Colin Miller to Buffalo on Friday, the second move in three days to help the team get under the salary cap for next season.

The Knights received a second-round pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Miller posted three goals and 29 points last season, but fell out of favor with Knights coach Gerard Gallant during the second half of the season and was a healthy scratch for Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Miller, who was selected from Boston in the expansion draft, led the team’s defensemen in scoring during his first season with the Knights, posting a career-high 10 goals and 41 points.

The 26-year-old Miller signed a four-year contract with a $3.875 million salary cap hit last summer.

The Knights traded Erik Haula to Carolina on Wednesday and currently are approximately $900,000 over the $81.5 million salary cap.

