Golden Knights trade Nikita Gusev to New Jersey Devils
The Golden Knights traded Russian winger Nikita Gusev to the New Jersey Devils for a 2020 third round pick and a 2021 second pick.
Gusev, 27, was signed to an entry level deal by the Knights in the spring and was a restricted free agent without arbitration rights this summer. The Knights’ salary cap issues made it difficult for them to sign him to a new deal.
