Golden Knights trade Nikita Gusev to New Jersey Devils

Russian athlete Nikita Gusev (97) reacts after scoring a goal during the third period of the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights traded Russian winger Nikita Gusev to the New Jersey Devils for a 2020 third round pick and a 2021 second pick.

Gusev, 27, was signed to an entry level deal by the Knights in the spring and was a restricted free agent without arbitration rights this summer. The Knights’ salary cap issues made it difficult for them to sign him to a new deal.

