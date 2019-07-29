105°F
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights trade Nikita Gusev to New Jersey Devils

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2019 - 11:47 am
 

The Golden Knights traded Russian winger Nikita Gusev to the New Jersey Devils for a 2020 third round pick and a 2021 second pick.

Gusev, 27, was signed to an entry level deal by the Knights in the spring and was a restricted free agent without arbitration rights this summer. The Knights’ salary cap issues made it difficult for them to sign him to a new deal.

