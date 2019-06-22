Golden Knights trade up to select defenseman Kaedan Korczak

The Golden Knights traded up in the second round of Saturdays NHL draft to select Kelowna defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

Golden Knights new General Manager, Kelly McCrimmon, smiles as he speaks during a press conference at City National Arena on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. traded up in the second round of Saturday’s NHL draft to select Kelowna defenseman Kaedan Korczak. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Golden Knights traded up in the second round of Saturday’s NHL draft to select Kelowna defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

The Knights sent the 48th and 82nd picks to San Jose to move to up No. 41 in order to nab the 6-foot-3-inch, 194-pound Korczak.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Korczak produced four goals and 33 points and logged 64 penalty minutes for the Rockets. He more than doubled his point production from the previous season.

Korczak said he models his game after San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and represented Canada at the IIHF Under-18 World Championships. He also played for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament.

He is the second player from the Western Hockey League selected by the Knights in this year’s draft, joining first-round pick Peyton Krebs of Winnipeg (formerly Kootenay).

Korczak, who is expected to play for Kelowna next season, joins a deep prospect pool on defense that includes Dylan Coghlan, Nic Hague, Jimmy Schuldt and Zach Whitecloud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.