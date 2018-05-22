Golden Knights will open Stanley Cup Final on Memorial Day

The National Hockey League has announced the full schedule for the Stanley Cup Final.
The Golden Knights will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in Game 1 on Memorial Day at 5 p.m.
The game will be televised in Las Vegas on KSNV-3.
The Golden Knights, who advanced to the Cup Final on Sunday by defeating the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final, are awaiting the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
If the Lightning win the East, then the Cup Final begins at Tampa Bay, which had more regular-season points than the Golden Knights. If the Capitals win the East, then the Cup Final starts at T-Mobile Arena, because the Knights had more regular-season points than the Capitals.
The full schedule is as follows (all start times 5 p.m. PT):
— Game 1: Monday, May 28
— Game 2: Wednesday, May 30
— Game 3: Saturday, June 2
— Game 4: Monday, June 4
— Game 5*: Thursday, June 7
— Game 6*: Sunday, June 10
— Game 7*: Wednesday, June 13
(*=if necessary)
The series would be a 2-2-1-1-1 format.