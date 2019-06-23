Golden Knights, William Karlsson near 8-year extension
Center William Karlsson is close to signing an eight-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, according to multiple reports.
Karlsson, a restricted free agent, scored 24 goals and registered 56 points for the Knights last season. He had a breakout campaign in the team’s inaugural season, netting 43 goals and 78 points, with a +49 plus/minus rating for the Stanley Cup finalists.
Karlsson expressed a desire to remain with the Knights in an interview following the team’s first-round exit to the San Jose Sharks.
“Hopefully we can get a long-term deal going, and hopefully I’ll stand here in the fall,” he said following the postseason. “This is where I want to play. Hopefully I’ll be here for next year, too.”
TSN and The Athletic were first to report the story.
