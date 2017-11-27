Golden Knights’ William Karlsson riding 5-game goal streak

Golden Knights center William Karlsson has scored in five straight games and leads the team with 13 goals.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), second from right, scores against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

In hockey, they talk about the puck finding you when you’re going good.

In William Karlsson’s case, the puck is finding him like a magnet finds metal.

The Golden Knights center continues to be the team’s hottest player as he scored his 13th goal and had an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Arizona. He has scored in five straight games, coinciding with the team’s current five-game win streak, and has already surpassed his NHL career-high of nine goals set in 2016 when he was with Columbus.

“My teammates are doing a great job getting me the puck,” Karlsson said. “I’m just trying to shoot whenever I can. Right now, things are going good.”

Evidence of that was his goal Saturday. Jonathan Marchessault took the faceoff in the Arizona end, won it cleanly, drawing it back to Karlsson who was set up in the slot. Reilly Smith walled off a Coyotes defender, giving Karlsson a clean look. His slap shot beat Scott Wedgewood cleanly to put the Knights up 2-0.

“Not much to talk about,” he said “I mean Marchy won it pretty clean and (Smith) held a screen and I just shot it.”

Karlsson is on pace for 48 goals. That may be a bit ambitious given his past. But right now he’s leading the team in goals and his line is making things happen.

“He’s not the fastest guy or has the hardest shot, but he’s a smart player and he’s always in the right place and he’s been a great addition for me and Smitty,” Marchessault said of Karlsson.

Draftees update

The Golden Knights’ draft picks are playing well for the most part with their junior teams.

Cody Glass, the Portland Winterhawks center who was the team’s top selection and No. 6 overall pick, leads Portland in scoring with 16 goals and 48 points in 23 games. Portland has won 10 straight and leads the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League with 38 points.

Nick Suzuki, who was taken in the first round at No. 13 overall, leads the Owen Sound Attack with 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 23 games. The Attack is in second place in the Ontario Hockey League’s Central Division. Erik Brannstrom, the other Knights first-rounder (No. 15 overall), has five points in 22 games for HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish League.

Second-round picks Nic Hague and Jake Leschyshyn are performing well for their junior teams. Hague has 13 goals and 25 points in 24 games for the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL. Leschyshyn has five goals and 11 points in 22 games for the Regina Pats of the WHL.

Back to work

The Knights had Sunday off and will practice at 11:30 a.m. Monday at City National Arena in preparation for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena. Monday’s practice is closed to the public.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.