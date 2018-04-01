Golden Knights win, 3-2, clinch Pacific Division title

William Karlsson scored a highlight-reel goal with 11:25 remaining, and the Golden Knights clinched the Pacific Division title with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) tries to score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg, center, celebrates his goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) skates with the puck as San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A fan celebrates a goal by Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) tries to score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) moves the puck between San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, celebrates a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Knights are the first modern-era expansion team from any of the four North American professional sports leagues to start from scratch and win in its division (excluding mergers and all-expansion divisions), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Karlsson’s 42nd goal capped a memorable evening in front of a season-high crowd of 18,458 at T-Mobile, as the Knights (50-22-7, 107 points) joined Tampa Bay and Nashville as the only teams with 50 wins.

With the Knights short-handed, Karlsson tapped the puck past San Jose defenseman Brent Burns at the Knights blue line to create a clean breakaway.

Karlsson stickhandled between his legs to avoid the pokecheck by Sharks goaltender Martin Jones and lifted a shot into the top corner.

Karlsson is tied for third in the NHL in goals with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin, three behind leader Alex Ovechkin of Washington.

The final home game of the regular season featured an emotional pregame ceremony honoring the victims and first responders from the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

The team raised a “Vegas Strong” banner with 58 stars and the names of those who died and retired No. 58.

Shea Theodore finished with a goal and an assist, and Oscar Lindberg also scored for the Knights.

