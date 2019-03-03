Golden Knights win 4th straight with shutout of Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) takes a shot against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arenain Las Vegas, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 19 shots he saw to record his second consecutive shutout as the Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the fourth straight win for the Knights (36-26-5) and the first time Fleury has recorded back-to-back shutouts since Nov. 23 and 24.

Max Pacioretty struck first with a one-timer from the blue line early in the second period. Ryan Carpenter and Reilly Smith followed with goals as all three Vegas scores came in the middle 20 minutes.

Jacob Markstrom made 45 saves for the Canucks (27-30-9) as the Knights kept him busy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

