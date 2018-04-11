Golden Knights win first 2 playoff rounds in NHL 18 video game

According to NHL.com, the EA Sports NHL 18 playoff simulation had the Vegas Golden Knights beating the Los Angeles Kings in 6 games in the first round.

Vegas Golden Knights' David Perron (57) and Shea Theodore (27) celebrate Perron's overtime goal against the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

If you know anything about NHL playoff hockey, it’s all about superstition.

If you believe in superstitions, you may like the result of a video game playoff simulation of the 2018 NHL playoffs.

According to NHL.com, the EA Sports NHL 18 playoff simulation had the Vegas Golden Knights beating the Los Angeles Kings in 6 games in the first round and defeating the San Jose Sharks in 7 games in the second round. The simulation had the Knights losing to the Winnipeg Jets in six games in the Western Conference Final.

The simulation had the Jets hoisting the Stanley Cup, defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Don’t worry, Knights fans: the NHL 18 game has been wrong before. Last year, the EA simulation had the Nashville Predators defeating the Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup. The Predators ended up losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 6 six games in the real final.

