Golden Knights win means free chicken wings for you

Sunday’s road win against the Edmonton Oilers means free Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday in Golden Knights territory.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free snack-size order of wings at participating locations after all road victories during the 2018-19 season.

The offer is valid for 24 hours after the Knights get the win.

To get your free wings, show your server the Golden Knights’ tweet about the offer.

we got win you get WINGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NOW it's a party Find your participating Buffalo Wild Wings here: https://t.co/W0o69lycIa pic.twitter.com/WM1Lodr59q — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 19, 2018

