Golden Knights’ win streak ends with loss to Sharks

Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi scored 39 seconds apart in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up at the scoreboard after letting in a puck by San Jose Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects an attempt by San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates to his teammates to celebrate a first period goal by left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to his players during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) falls to the ice as he takes a shot past San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48), right, and defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) celebrate Hertl's second period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (not shown) scores on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) falls to the ice while as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) defends against San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The San Jose Sharks celebrate a third period goal by Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi (27) during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights following an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi scored 39 seconds apart in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

The loss ended the Knights winning streak at seven games and their point streak at 10.

Karlsson’s goal tied the game with 12:36 to play, just five minutes after Jon Merrill had given the Knights (27-16-4) the lead with his first goal of the season.

It was the first home loss in regulation for the Knights since Nov. 16.

The Sharks (26-13-7) moved a point ahead of the Knights in the Pacific Division standings with their fifth consecutive win.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more details.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.