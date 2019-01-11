Golden Knights’ win streak ends with loss to Sharks

Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi scored 39 seconds apart in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
The loss ended the Knights winning streak at seven games and their point streak at 10.
Karlsson’s goal tied the game with 12:36 to play, just five minutes after Jon Merrill had given the Knights (27-16-4) the lead with his first goal of the season.
It was the first home loss in regulation for the Knights since Nov. 16.
The Sharks (26-13-7) moved a point ahead of the Knights in the Pacific Division standings with their fifth consecutive win.
