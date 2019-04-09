Golden Knights winger Alex Tuch searches for consistency

A Alex Tuch (89) de los Golden Knights de Las Vegas, le desvían su pase por Alex Pietrangelo (27) de los St. Louis Blues durante el primer período de un juego de hockey de la NHL el lunes 25 de marzo de 2019 en St. Louis. (Foto AP / Dilip Vishwanat)

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie, left, looks to shoot the puck past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Max Pacioretty should be used to it after a full season with the Golden Knights, but the veteran left wing couldn’t help marveling at Alex Tuch at practice last week.

During one drill Wednesday, Tuch used his speed to back up defenseman Nate Schmidt, established body position near the net and then banged in a pass at the backdoor.

“We were all just like, ‘Wow!’” Pacioretty said. “You have to be pretty big and strong to do that, and that’s what he is. He’s big, strong, fast. His game is really going to suit, I feel, the playoffs in the sense where when he plays that direct game, he’s really hard to play against.”

Tuch emerged as an impact performer for the Knights during the first half of the season but was plagued by inconsistency after the All-Star break.

The 22-year-old winger could play a pivotal role against a deep San Jose squad when the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals begin Wednesday at SAP Center.

“I do believe this season was a big step forward, but I’m not done taking steps,” Tuch said. “This is only my second year, but I’m happy with what I’ve done so far this year.

”Now with the playoffs starting, it’s like a whole other season. It doesn’t matter what you did the past however many games you played during the regular season. I’ve got to move forward and worry about the next game.”

Tuch was the Knights’ leading scorer through Feb. 26, and he finished with a career-high 20 goals and 52 points. By reaching multiple A-level performance bonuses on his entry-level contract, Tuch pocketed an extra $425,000.

But Tuch, whose stated goal is to become a “game-changer” for the Knights, experienced a dip in his production over the final two months.

“When he plays his best game and when he gets that to be consistent 60 or 70 games a year, then I think he’s going to be a real good player,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Is that a ‘game-changer?’ I don’t know. But that’s what I’d be satisfied with, I’ll tell you that, because when he plays his best game, he’s a real good player.”

Tuch spent the first half of the season in a top-six forward role but went the entire month of February (13 games) without a goal.

He was moved to the third line after the Knights acquired Mark Stone at the trade deadline Feb. 25 and was expected to see more favorable matchups.

Instead, Tuch managed four goals and eight assists in 30 games after the All-Star break. He produced one goal in the Knights’ final 10 games.

“You see flashes of just borderline brilliance,” Pacioretty said. “He knows how good he is, but it’s a matter of every time you get that puck, getting that confidence to do what he does best.”

Tuch will skate with center Cody Eakin and a yet-to-be-determined wing against the Sharks. He posted six goals and 10 points during the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final as a rookie and could help neutralize San Jose’s depth.

“I just try to come in every day and work hard and try to help my team win,” Tuch said. “Early in the season, maybe I was producing a little bit more consistently and now I’m just trying to go in there and make a difference. Do something. Make a hit, go to the net hard, make a good play, whatever I can to help our team win.”

