Golden Knights wrap up 5-game road trip in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Golden Knights conclude their season-long, five-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.
Opening faceoff is at 10 a.m. Pacific time.
“We’re looking to finish the road trip on a positive note,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “Definitely come out with a faster game.”
After beating Minnesota 2-1 in a shootout to open the trip, the Knights have dropped three straight.
The Knights did not lose more than three in a row last season en route to the Pacific Division title.
Philadelphia trounced the Knights 5-2 in the season opener on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena behind two goals from Wayne Simmonds.
Knights coach Gerard Gallant said that Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal but there will be no lineup changes from Thursday’s 4-2 loss in Pittsburgh.
That means Tomas Hyka remains on the third line, and Oscar Lindberg is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
Philadelphia winger Travis Konecny remains a game-time decision after he was hit in the right foot by a shot from teammate Ivan Provorov and left practice Friday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty-Erik Haula-Tomas Nosek
Ryan Carpenter-Cody Eakin-Tomas Hyka
William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland
Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller
Jon Merrill-Nick Holden
Goaltender
Marc-Andre Fleury
