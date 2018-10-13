Golden Knights wrap up 5-game road trip in Philadelphia

The Golden Knights conclude their season-long, five-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Opening faceoff is at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) moves the puck past Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick (19) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

PHILADELPHIA — The Golden Knights conclude their season-long, five-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

Opening faceoff is at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

“We’re looking to finish the road trip on a positive note,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “Definitely come out with a faster game.”

After beating Minnesota 2-1 in a shootout to open the trip, the Knights have dropped three straight.

The Knights did not lose more than three in a row last season en route to the Pacific Division title.

Philadelphia trounced the Knights 5-2 in the season opener on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena behind two goals from Wayne Simmonds.

Knights coach Gerard Gallant said that Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal but there will be no lineup changes from Thursday’s 4-2 loss in Pittsburgh.

That means Tomas Hyka remains on the third line, and Oscar Lindberg is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Philadelphia winger Travis Konecny remains a game-time decision after he was hit in the right foot by a shot from teammate Ivan Provorov and left practice Friday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Erik Haula-Tomas Nosek

Ryan Carpenter-Cody Eakin-Tomas Hyka

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

