Grading the Golden Knights: Forwards

The Review-Journal’s Ben Gotz and Cassie Soto discuss the performance of the Golden Knights’ forwards this season.

The Review-Journal’s Ben Gotz and Cassie Soto discuss the performance of the Golden Knights’ forwards this season.

Check out the video above.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.