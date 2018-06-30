Here are 5 players the Golden Knights could pursue in NHL free agency

While John Tavares is home in Toronto deciding where he’ll play for the next seven or eight seasons, the Golden Knights have their own issues to address.

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) is congratulated during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams with the most salary cap space, giving the Western Conference champions some chips to put on the table in a bid to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. Players such as van Riemsdyk, Paul Stastny and David Perron would fit in up front with a team that stunningly exceeded expectations during the franchise’s inaugural season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Los Angeles Kings center Tobias Rieder (10) takes a shot on goal past Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41), of Slovakia, and defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) play against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider (35) deflects a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) as Devils defenseman John Moore (2) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Rangers' Michael Grabner (40) looks to control the puck in front of Ottawa Senators' Dion Phaneuf (2) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in New York. The Rangers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

John Tavares was crossed off the list days ago.

The Golden Knights were unable to land a meeting with the biggest prize on the market ahead of free agency, which starts Sunday.

Forwards James Neal and David Perron are set to become unrestricted free agents, and their impending departures mean the Knights must replace more than 40 goals and 100 points on the second line.

Defenseman Luca Sbisa also is on the way out.

It should be a busy week for general manager George McPhee, with the Knights looking to bolster their top-nine forwards and shore up a defense that currently has five players under contract (Colin Miller and Shea Theodore are restricted free agents).

McPhee rarely signed high-profile free agents during his tenure as Washington’s GM, preferring to build through the draft and trades. But with more than $30 million in salary cap space, the Knights are in position to make a splash.

Here are five unrestricted free agents the Knights could pursue this summer:

James van Riemsdyk

2017-18 stats: 36 goals, 18 assists in 81 games with Toronto

The scoop: The 29-year-old left wing produced a career high in goals last season and is the top free agent available after Tavares, with more than a dozen teams reportedly interested.

Van Riemsdyk is a powerful net-front presence at 6-foot-3-inches and 217 pounds and averaged 31 goals over his past four full seasons. He’s a slightly younger, more expensive upgrade over Neal.

Michael Grabner

2017-18 stats: 27 goals, nine assists in 80 games with New Jersey and the New York Rangers

The scoop: The 30-year-old left wing is known as a strong penalty killer. And he’s fast, which seemingly fits with the Knights’ style of play.

Grabner has produced consecutive 27-goal campaigns and had a bargain $1.65 million salary cap hit last season, making him an affordable third-line option.

Tobias Rieder

2017-18 stats: 12 goals, 13 assists in 78 games with Los Angeles and Arizona

The scoop: A bit of a reclamation project who was traded to the Kings at the deadline and then wasn’t tendered a qualifying offer by Los Angeles because of salary cap considerations.

Rieder, 25, showed potential during his time with the Coyotes, including a career-high 16 goals in 2016-17. He had a $2.225 million cap hit last season.

Calvin de Haan

2017-18 stats: 1 goal, 11 assists in 33 games with the New York Islanders

The scoop: The defenseman is expected to be ready for training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery in December.

De Haan, No. 12 pick in the 2009 draft, was one of the lone bright spots on defense for the Islanders, posting a plus-11 rating before his season was cut short. He turned 27 in May and could benefit from a change of scenery. But he won’t come cheap after making $3.3 million last year.

John Moore

2017-18 stats: 7 goals, 11 assists in 81 games with New Jersey

The scoop: The 27-year-old defenseman averaged 20:01 of ice time and was a key penalty killer for the Devils. He was second on the team in hits and blocked shots.

Moore was a first-round pick in 2009 and bounced around early in his career. But he is entering his prime years and should receive a sizable raise over his $1.67 million cap hit from last season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.