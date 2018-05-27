Here are all the previous NHL Stanley Cup champions

NHL champions
2017 — Pittsburgh Penguins
2016 — Pittsburgh Penguins
2015 — Chicago Blackhawks
2014 — Los Angeles Kings
2013 — Chicago Blackhawks
2012 — Los Angeles Kings
2011 — Boston Bruins
2010 — Chicago Blackhawks
2009 — Pittsburgh Penguins
2008 — Detroit Red Wings
2007 — Anaheim Ducks
2006 — Carolina Hurricanes
2005 — season cancelled due to lockout
2004 — Tampa Bay Lightning
2003 — New Jersey Devils
2002 — Detroit Red Wings
2001 — Colorado Avalanche
2000 — New Jersey Devils
1999 — Dallas Stars
1998 — Detroit Red Wings
1997 — Detroit Red Wings
1996 — Colorado Avalanche
1995 — New Jersey Devils
1994 — New York Rangers
1993 — Montreal Canadiens
1992 — Pittsburgh Penguins
1991 — Pittsburgh Penguins
1990 — Edmonton Oilers
1989 — Calgary Flames
1988 — Edmonton Oilers
1987 — Edmonton Oilers
1986 — Montreal Canadiens
1985 — Edmonton Oilers
1984 — Edmonton Oilers
1983 — New York Islanders
1982 — New York Islanders
1981 — New York Islanders
1980 — New York Islanders
1979 — Montreal Canadiens
1978 — Montreal Canadiens
1977 — Montreal Canadiens
1976 — Montreal Canadiens
1975 — Philadelphia Flyers
1974 — Philadelphia Flyers
1973 — Montreal Canadiens
1972 — Boston Bruins
1971 — Montreal Canadiens
1970 — Boston Bruins
1969 — Montreal Canadiens
1968 — Montreal Canadiens
1967 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1966 — Montreal Canadiens
1965 — Montreal Canadiens
1964 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1963 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1962 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1961 — Chicago Black Hawks
1960 — Montreal Canadiens
1959 — Montreal Canadiens
1958 — Montreal Canadiens
1957 — Montreal Canadiens
1956 — Montreal Canadiens
1955 — Detroit Red Wings
1954 — Detroit Red Wings
1953 — Montreal Canadiens
1952 — Detroit Red Wings
1951 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1950 — Detroit Red Wings
1949 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1948 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1947 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1946 — Montreal Canadiens
1945 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1944 — Montreal Canadiens
1943 — Detroit Red Wings
1942 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1941 — Boston Bruins
1940 — New York Rangers
1939 — Boston Bruins
1938 — Chicago Black Hawks
1937 — Detroit Red Wings
1936 — Detroit Red Wings
1935 — Montreal Maroons
1934 — Chicago Black Hawks
1933 — New York Rangers
1932 — Toronto Maple Leafs
1931 — Montreal Canadiens
1930 — Montreal Canadiens
1929 — Boston Bruins
1928 — New York Rangers
1927 — Ottawa Senators
1926 — Montreal Maroons
1925 — Victoria Cougars
1924 — Montreal Canadiens
1923 — Ottawa Senators
1922 — Toronto St. Patricks
1921 — Ottawa Senators
1920 — Ottawa Senators
1919 — No decision.
1918 — Toronto Arenas
