Here’s a detailed look at the Golden Knights expansion draft picks — VIDEO

The Vegas Golden Knights had their expansion draft Wednesday during the NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena. Here’s a look at each player the Golden Knights picked up.
Goaltenders
The Skinny: Fleury waived his no-move clause this month after his play and leadership helped the Penguins win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights also acquired a 2020 second-round pick from Pittsburgh.
The skinny: The Avalanche chose to protect veteran goalie Semyon Varlamov over the younger and cheaper Pickard, who was Colorado’s second-round pick in 2010 (49th overall) and is considered a capable backup and stellar teammate.
The Skinny: The Golden Knights received defenseman Jake Bischoff, forward Mikhail Grabovski, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick from the Islanders in exchange for selecting Berube.
Forwards
The Skinny: Pulkkinen was acquired by the Coyotes in February in a trade with Minnesota and appeared in four games with the team the rest of the season.
The Skinny: Carrier made his NHL debut in 2016-17, appearing in 41 games but missing a month with a knee injury. The Sabres also gave the Golden Knights their 2017 sixth-round pick.
The Skinny: The young left-handed forward played in only 11 games last season, but is strong defensively and a good penalty killer.
The Skinny: Eakin is coming off a disappointing campaign, but scored at least 16 goals and 35 points in each of the previous three seasons.
The Skinny: Marchessault should jump into a top-line role right away with his youth, speed and scoring touch. The Golden Knights also received forward Reilly Smith from Florida for a 2018 fourth-round pick.
The Skinny: The left-handed Brickley last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 season for the Florida Panthers. He appeared in 69 American Hockey League games last season with the Charlotte Checkers. The Golden Knights received Carolina’s fifth-round pick in exchange for selecting Brickley.
The Skinny: Thorburn played six seasons and a franchise-record 709 games for the Jets. Winnipeg gave up a 2017 first-round pick (No. 13) and a 2019 third-round pick to get a 2017 first-round pick (No. 24) from the Golden Knights.
The Skinny: Bellemare earned an assistant captainship with the Flyers by the end of last season and could bring leadership to Las Vegas.
The Skinny: Neal can score, and his $5 million salary can help the Golden Knights reach their spending floor.
The Skinny: Leipsic has appeared in only six NHL games, but was considered one of the Maple Leafs’ better prospects.
The Skinny: Perron can bring offense to Las Vegas, though he’s an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season.
The Skinny: Lindberg served as the Rangers’ fourth-line center last season and still could have some upside given his age.
The Skinny: Haula is headed to the Golden Knights along with forward prospect Alex Tuch and a 2017 or 2018 third-round draft pick in exchange for defenseman Matt Dumba not being selected.
The Skinny: Karlsson is headed to Las Vegas after a deal that involved the Blue Jackets giving up a 2017 first-round draft pick, a 2019 second-round draft pick and forward David Clarkson.
Defense
The Skinny: Sbisa was a first-round pick in 2008 and had a career-high 24 points in 2011-12 with Anaheim.
The Skinny: Merrill is a left-shot defenseman who earned more ice time last season but recorded a plus-minus of minus-9.
The Skinny: McNabb isn’t flashy, but he should make smart plays with the puck, block shots and provide toughness.
The Skinny: The Lightning made a deal with Vegas to protect their young defensemen in exchange for taking the veteran Garrison, also sending the Golden Knights Russian prospect Nikita Gusev, their 2017 second-round pick and 2018 fourth-round pick.
The Skinny: Engelland, a former Las Vegas Wrangler, emerged as one of the NHL’s top enforcers early in his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Skinny: Miller is a fast right-handed shot defenseman with a heavy slap shot.
The Skinny: A top-four defenseman for his hometown Senators last season, Methot tied for second on the team in plus-minus (plus-13) and has two years left on a $4.9 million, four-year contract extension.
The Skinny: Schlemko is best suited to be a third-pairing defenseman who can contribute at both ends of the ice. The Knights sent Schlemko to the Canadiens on Thursday for a fifth-round draft pick.
The Skinny: Reinhart, the No. 4 overall pick in 2012, could use a fresh start to get his career back on track.
The Skinny: Emelin is a strong defender who has the ability to rock opponents when he connects on a check.
The Skinny: The Ducks also sent defenseman Shea Theodore to Vegas in exchange for selecting Stoner, who was banned from hunting for three years and fined $10,000 in January 2016 for killing a grizzly bear in British Columbia.
The Skinny: A blue liner with a right-handed shot, van Riemsdyk is young and relatively inexpensive (cap hit of $825,000). The Golden Knights traded Riemsdyk to the Hurricanes on Thursday along with a seventh-round draft pick for a second-round pick.
The Skinny: Schmidt was undrafted when current Golden Knights general manager George McPhee signed him to the Capitals in 2012.
