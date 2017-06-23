Here’s a detailed look at the Golden Knights expansion draft picks — VIDEO

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes save during the third period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Ottawa Senators in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) tips the puck off his glove while trying unsuccessfully to make a save on a goal by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 13, 2017, in New York, (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Minnesota Wild left wing Teemu Pulkkinen (17) looks to pass the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in New York, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Buffalo Sabres left wing William Carrier handles the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tomas Nosek (83) skates against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 20, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin (20) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Dallas. Dallas won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Florida Panthers' Connor Brickley (86) skates against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)

FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Florida Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. The Vegas Golden Knights picked Marchessault in the expansion draft Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau, left, is pushed against the boards against Winnipeg Jets' Chris Thorburn (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Philadelphia Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in action during Game 3 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Washington Capitals, Monday, April 18, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nashville Predators' James Neal (18) plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins during game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Feb 13, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs Brendan Leipsic (49) celebrates his goal against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller (30) during the third period at Rogers Arena. The Toronto Maple Leafs won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports - RTX26TPW

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) shoots the puck with Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (39), of Sweden, defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24), of Sweden, skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula of Finland skates against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Columbus Blue Jackets' William Karlsson, of Sweden, plays against the Washington Capitals during an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

New Jersey Devils defenseman Jon Merrill skates against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Kings' Brayden McNabb in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Jason Garrison in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Calgary Flames' Deryk Engelland in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Boston Bruins' Colin Miller (6) takes a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Ottawa Senators' Marc Methot (3) watches from the bench during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 1-0. (AP Photo/Gene J.Puskar)

San Jose Sharks defenseman David Schlemko, front, clears the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, of Sweden, defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Edmonton Oilers' Griffin Reinhart (8) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Thursday, March 24, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin, of Russia, is seen against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Blue Jackets won 10-0. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks' Clayton Stoner watches during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, in Anaheim, Calif. The Ducks won 3-0. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Vancouver Canucks' Luca Sbisa (5) plays during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)

Canada's goalkeeper Calvin Pickard stops a puck at the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Canada and Russia in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The Vegas Golden Knights had their expansion draft Wednesday during the NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena. Here’s a look at each player the Golden Knights picked up.

Goaltenders

The Skinny: Fleury waived his no-move clause this month after his play and leadership helped the Penguins win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights also acquired a 2020 second-round pick from Pittsburgh.

The skinny: The Avalanche chose to protect veteran goalie Semyon Varlamov over the younger and cheaper Pickard, who was Colorado’s second-round pick in 2010 (49th overall) and is considered a capable backup and stellar teammate.

The Skinny: The Golden Knights received defenseman Jake Bischoff, forward Mikhail Grabovski, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick from the Islanders in exchange for selecting Berube.

Forwards

The Skinny: Pulkkinen was acquired by the Coyotes in February in a trade with Minnesota and appeared in four games with the team the rest of the season.

The Skinny: Carrier made his NHL debut in 2016-17, appearing in 41 games but missing a month with a knee injury. The Sabres also gave the Golden Knights their 2017 sixth-round pick.

The Skinny: The young left-handed forward played in only 11 games last season, but is strong defensively and a good penalty killer.

The Skinny: Eakin is coming off a disappointing campaign, but scored at least 16 goals and 35 points in each of the previous three seasons.

The Skinny: Marchessault should jump into a top-line role right away with his youth, speed and scoring touch. The Golden Knights also received forward Reilly Smith from Florida for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

The Skinny: The left-handed Brickley last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 season for the Florida Panthers. He appeared in 69 American Hockey League games last season with the Charlotte Checkers. The Golden Knights received Carolina’s fifth-round pick in exchange for selecting Brickley.

The Skinny: Thorburn played six seasons and a franchise-record 709 games for the Jets. Winnipeg gave up a 2017 first-round pick (No. 13) and a 2019 third-round pick to get a 2017 first-round pick (No. 24) from the Golden Knights.

The Skinny: Bellemare earned an assistant captainship with the Flyers by the end of last season and could bring leadership to Las Vegas.

The Skinny: Neal can score, and his $5 million salary can help the Golden Knights reach their spending floor.

The Skinny: Leipsic has appeared in only six NHL games, but was considered one of the Maple Leafs’ better prospects.

The Skinny: Perron can bring offense to Las Vegas, though he’s an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season.

The Skinny: Lindberg served as the Rangers’ fourth-line center last season and still could have some upside given his age.

The Skinny: Haula is headed to the Golden Knights along with forward prospect Alex Tuch and a 2017 or 2018 third-round draft pick in exchange for defenseman Matt Dumba not being selected.

The Skinny: Karlsson is headed to Las Vegas after a deal that involved the Blue Jackets giving up a 2017 first-round draft pick, a 2019 second-round draft pick and forward David Clarkson.

Defense

The Skinny: Sbisa was a first-round pick in 2008 and had a career-high 24 points in 2011-12 with Anaheim.

The Skinny: Merrill is a left-shot defenseman who earned more ice time last season but recorded a plus-minus of minus-9.

The Skinny: McNabb isn’t flashy, but he should make smart plays with the puck, block shots and provide toughness.

The Skinny: The Lightning made a deal with Vegas to protect their young defensemen in exchange for taking the veteran Garrison, also sending the Golden Knights Russian prospect Nikita Gusev, their 2017 second-round pick and 2018 fourth-round pick.

The Skinny: Engelland, a former Las Vegas Wrangler, emerged as one of the NHL’s top enforcers early in his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Skinny: Miller is a fast right-handed shot defenseman with a heavy slap shot.

The Skinny: A top-four defenseman for his hometown Senators last season, Methot tied for second on the team in plus-minus (plus-13) and has two years left on a $4.9 million, four-year contract extension.

The Skinny: Schlemko is best suited to be a third-pairing defenseman who can contribute at both ends of the ice. The Knights sent Schlemko to the Canadiens on Thursday for a fifth-round draft pick.

The Skinny: Reinhart, the No. 4 overall pick in 2012, could use a fresh start to get his career back on track.

The Skinny: Emelin is a strong defender who has the ability to rock opponents when he connects on a check.

The Skinny: The Ducks also sent defenseman Shea Theodore to Vegas in exchange for selecting Stoner, who was banned from hunting for three years and fined $10,000 in January 2016 for killing a grizzly bear in British Columbia.

The Skinny: A blue liner with a right-handed shot, van Riemsdyk is young and relatively inexpensive (cap hit of $825,000). The Golden Knights traded Riemsdyk to the Hurricanes on Thursday along with a seventh-round draft pick for a second-round pick.

The Skinny: Schmidt was undrafted when current Golden Knights general manager George McPhee signed him to the Capitals in 2012.

