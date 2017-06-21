ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Hockey fans react to the unveiling of the new Golden Knights jersey

By Jonathan Saxon Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 11:51 pm
 

At the edge of the Strip there’s a sign to greet all those who visit the city. It is there where hockey fans gathered Tuesday night to welcome one of the city’s newest residents, the NHL.

The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled their jersey by the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign ahead of the NHL Awards and Expansion Draft.

Dozens of people came out to see and take pictures with the new jersey, which is black with gold-and-red-trim on the sleeves and features a helmet logo with eye openings forming a “V” shape.

Bay Area native Katie Maier was captivated by the details which she believes matches the Vegas image.

“I love the glitter. I love the design they have in it,” Maier, 19, said. “I feel like it’s going to move the jersey game forward.”

But she did have a bit of a critique. She felt the franchise could have gone with another color scheme to help distinguish it from the rest of the league, like the teal-and-orange San Jose Sharks.

“It’s black and gold. We have plenty of teams with that.”

Aaron Enge, 26, who came from Los Angeles, would beg to differ.

“I think it’s cool. I think it’s unique from all of the other logos,” he said. “I asked my friend what the team was and he said Golden Knights, and that’s exactly what I thought it was. So I think it’ll make them well known as a new team coming out. Like ‘We are the Golden Knights’ you know.”

Crystal Blue, 53, of Pennsylvania thinks the uniform communicates a clear message of intimidation for the Golden Knights.

“You never know when we’re going to strike, so we’re always ready to make that goal,” she said. “We’re ready I support Las Vegas 100 percent.”

Mike Villa, 38, is a casual hockey fan, but he still wanted to come out to support all the excitement that the new franchise is bringing to the city.

“I think the overarching thing is the fact that we have this team at all,” he said. “The first major league franchise in town, that’s the win right there. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Jonathan Saxon can be reached at jsaxon@reviewjournal.com. Follow Jonathan on Twitter @J_Saxon91.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
