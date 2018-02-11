Homestand gives Golden Knights chance to eye postseason berth

The Golden Knights begin a seven-game homestand Sunday, and when it ends, it could be time to start calculating a magic number for the expansion team to clinch a playoff berth.

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant on the bench as his team takes on the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant watches his players during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant signs autographs during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) races up the ice with the puck during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) sends the puck in past Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) moves the puck against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, right, talks to his players during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant on the bench as his team takes on the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gerard Gallant’s mood changes faster than a left-turn signal on Silverado Ranch Boulevard whenever the topic of the postseason is broached.

Example:

“I don’t want to talk about the playoffs,” the Golden Knights coach said before the All-Star break.

With the exception of an occasional slip of the tongue, Gallant and the players have avoided discussing the postseason — at least in public.

But as the Knights tighten their grip on the top spot in the Pacific Division with 28 games remaining in the regular season, they might not be able to dodge the subject much longer.

The Knights begin a seven-game homestand at 5 p.m. Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers, and when it ends Feb. 23, it could be time to start calculating a magic number for the expansion team to clinch a playoff berth.

“I don’t really want to talk about (the playoffs) for the sole fact that we’re having so much fun in this room with our guys every day,” defenseman Nate Schmidt told NHL.com last month. “If you start talking about it, you’re hitting the fast-forward button on the year, and I don’t really want to do that because of how cool our room has been. You don’t get these times back. It goes too fast.”

The Knights (36-14-4, 76 points) have an 11-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division entering Saturday’s action.

As it currently stands, the Knights can’t mathematically lock up a playoff berth until late next month.

The Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames are tied for fourth in the Pacific Division with 64 points — the same point total as third-place San Jose, which has played fewer games.

The Ducks, with 26 games remaining, have a maximum point total of 116; the Flames (27 games left) can reach 118 points. Based on that formula, the earliest the Knights can surpass 118 points and clinch is March 26.

Of course, that date and point total will change every time the Knights win and the teams below them fail to accumulate points.

“Obviously they are what their record says they are. They’re one of the top teams in the league right now,” Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “What I see when I watch their team, I think the strength of their team is in their balance. There’s not a significant difference between their first line and their fourth line.

“They just have a lot of good players, and their coaching staff has done a great job of getting them to buy in to a style of play. And they’re hard to play against. They’re quick, and they play a hard game out there.”

Since the NHL went to its current postseason format beginning with the 2013-14 season, the final wild-card team in the Western Conference has ranged from a low of 87 points (Minnesota) in 2016 to a high of 97 points (Calgary) in 2015. Last year, Nashville (94 points) was the second wild card in the Western Conference playoffs.

If the playoffs started today, the Knights would take on Minnesota (66 points), the second wild card, in the opening round. The Wild are 2-0 against the Knights.

“I think with Vegas they’re a good team. They’ve shown that,” Sharks forward Joe Pavelski said. “There’s a lot of talent out there, they’re a well-coached team and they seem to have found something right now.”

If the Knights take all 14 available points on the homestand — not out of the question since they’re 19-3-2 at T-Mobile Arena — they would be at 90 points with 21 games remaining.

Four teams have finished with 95 or more points and missed the postseason since the NHL implemented the three-point game starting with the 2005-06 season: The 2014-15 Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings, the 2010-11 Dallas Stars and the 2006-07 Colorado Avalanche.

“They’ve got an unwavering belief they’re going to find a way to get a puck in, and they’re getting a lot of breaks,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said of the Knights. “And they’re playing good. They’re a good hockey team. There’s no question about that.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.