How people reacted to the Golden Knights’ NHL expansion draft picks

Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury, left, speaks alongside fellow players Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, and Jason Garrison during a roundtable following the NHL Awards and expansion draft at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Vegas Golden Knights have a team.

The Knights picked up one player from each NHL team Wednesday night during its expansion draft.

Here’s a look at how social media reacted to the team’s picks:

When you build a team from scratch, you start from the net out. We also decided to start with a Stanley Cup champion. #VegasDraft pic.twitter.com/dx2BhiGVLc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 22, 2017

Nashville is a true hockey town and I'm so grateful for my time here. I wish we could've paraded Stanley down Broadway!! — James Neal (@jneal_18) June 22, 2017

I'm excited for a new chapter in my career and an amazing opportunity to start something special w/ the Golden Knights!! — James Neal (@jneal_18) June 22, 2017

Hate to see @jneal_18 go. Thank you so much from all of Smashville. We wish you the best in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/zVWeyEOlma — Gnash (@Gnash00) June 22, 2017

Vegas is getting a great goalie and the best teammate you could ask for good luck @cpickard1 miss ya buddy — Erik Johnson (@6ErikJohnson) June 22, 2017

You can't really call it a comeback because he never moved out of Vegas. But welcome back to former Las Vegas Wrangler Deryk Engelland! pic.twitter.com/X95PqLtI1h — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 22, 2017

With their second to last pick, the Golden Knights take Pittsburgh's heart and stomp on it — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 22, 2017

what happens in vegas stays in vegas so let's go steal nate schmidt back — CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) June 22, 2017

The surprise of the night? Only three G selected by VGK — Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) June 22, 2017

VEGAS HAS A TEAM GET HYPED — Knights On Ice (@knights_on_ice) June 22, 2017

So far the Golden Knights have a Duke, an Engelland and a Garrison on the roster, and a Gallant coach. This team WILL play in the UK one day — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) June 22, 2017

Remember when we all thought the Golden Knights were going to be better than expected? Yeah, nope. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 22, 2017

Brayden McNabb on the Golden Knights jerseys: "Flashy, just like Vegas." — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 22, 2017

Wow the Golden Knights are gonna be so, so bad. — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) June 22, 2017

Well, they won't have a problem selling programs for Golden Knights games. — Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) June 22, 2017

It's official, the Golden Knights take Cody Eakin. He gave so much to the Stars and was a joy to work with. I will miss the Ginga Ninja. — Julie Dobbs (@JulieAnnDobbs) June 22, 2017

Bill Foley: "The Vegas Golden Knights select… La La Land!" McPhee: "Uhh, it was Moonlight. We picked Moonlight." — On The Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck) June 22, 2017

Queue the Sarah McLachlan music… Fleury's era in Pittsburgh has come to an end: https://t.co/Pig64ggBbF pic.twitter.com/cL8S02Rn53 — Penguins (@penguins) June 22, 2017

If this ovation for Marc-Andre Fleury is any indication of how Las Vegas loves it's @GoldenKnights – its gonna be loud at home @TMobileArena pic.twitter.com/g7MpmQH1mq — Clay Baker (@claytheproducer) June 22, 2017

