How people reacted to the Golden Knights’ NHL expansion draft picks

The Vegas Golden Knights have a team.
The Knights picked up one player from each NHL team Wednesday night during its expansion draft.
Here’s a look at how social media reacted to the team’s picks:
When you build a team from scratch, you start from the net out. We also decided to start with a Stanley Cup champion. #VegasDraft pic.twitter.com/dx2BhiGVLc
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 22, 2017
Nashville is a true hockey town and I'm so grateful for my time here. I wish we could've paraded Stanley down Broadway!!
— James Neal (@jneal_18) June 22, 2017
I'm excited for a new chapter in my career and an amazing opportunity to start something special w/ the Golden Knights!!
— James Neal (@jneal_18) June 22, 2017
Hate to see @jneal_18 go. Thank you so much from all of Smashville. We wish you the best in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/zVWeyEOlma
— Gnash (@Gnash00) June 22, 2017
Vegas is getting a great goalie and the best teammate you could ask for good luck @cpickard1 miss ya buddy
— Erik Johnson (@6ErikJohnson) June 22, 2017
You can't really call it a comeback because he never moved out of Vegas. But welcome back to former Las Vegas Wrangler Deryk Engelland! pic.twitter.com/X95PqLtI1h
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 22, 2017
With their second to last pick, the Golden Knights take Pittsburgh's heart and stomp on it
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 22, 2017
what happens in vegas stays in vegas so let's go steal nate schmidt back
— CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) June 22, 2017
The surprise of the night? Only three G selected by VGK
— Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) June 22, 2017
VEGAS HAS A TEAM GET HYPED
— Knights On Ice (@knights_on_ice) June 22, 2017
So far the Golden Knights have a Duke, an Engelland and a Garrison on the roster, and a Gallant coach. This team WILL play in the UK one day
— Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) June 22, 2017
Remember when we all thought the Golden Knights were going to be better than expected? Yeah, nope.
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 22, 2017
Brayden McNabb on the Golden Knights jerseys: "Flashy, just like Vegas."
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 22, 2017
Wow the Golden Knights are gonna be so, so bad.
— Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) June 22, 2017
Well, they won't have a problem selling programs for Golden Knights games.
— Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) June 22, 2017
It's official, the Golden Knights take Cody Eakin. He gave so much to the Stars and was a joy to work with. I will miss the Ginga Ninja.
— Julie Dobbs (@JulieAnnDobbs) June 22, 2017
Bill Foley: "The Vegas Golden Knights select… La La Land!"
McPhee: "Uhh, it was Moonlight. We picked Moonlight."
— On The Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck) June 22, 2017
Queue the Sarah McLachlan music…
Fleury's era in Pittsburgh has come to an end: https://t.co/Pig64ggBbF pic.twitter.com/cL8S02Rn53
— Penguins (@penguins) June 22, 2017
If this ovation for Marc-Andre Fleury is any indication of how Las Vegas loves it's @GoldenKnights – its gonna be loud at home @TMobileArena pic.twitter.com/g7MpmQH1mq
— Clay Baker (@claytheproducer) June 22, 2017
