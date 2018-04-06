How the Golden Knights, UMBC became best friends on Twitter

The Golden Knights Twitter account is already known for their personality in their tweets. Now, they’ve paired up with another very famous sports Twitter account, and they may have become best friends.

A composite photo of UMBC's K.J. Maura and Golden Knights center William Karlsson. (AP Photo)

The Golden Knights Twitter account is already known for its intermission polls, hockey haikus and general personality in the tweets.

Now, the Knights have paired up with another very famous sports Twitter account, and they may have become best friends.

University of Maryland-Baltimore County is best known for stunning the sports world when it defeated No. 1-seed Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. UMBC lost to Kansas State in the following round, but the Retrievers’ historic win captured America’s hearts (and a Twitter following).

When the Golden Knights tweeted a photo of a bunch of Golden Retrievers on a bus April 2, the UMBC Retrievers couldn’t help but respond.

This isn’t a live look at the team plane but we kinda wish it was Off to VAN 👋 pic.twitter.com/gAN4bFBnn6 — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 2, 2018

hello — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 2, 2018

sup — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 3, 2018

nm, just watchin a game hbu — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 3, 2018

The Golden Knights decided to cut the small talk and instead discuss the upcoming NHL playoffs.

nm nm hoping to make some waves in the postseason soon, u guys got any tips on that? — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 3, 2018

So, first step is having no one believe that you'll be in the postseason, second step is winning your conference/division third step is ask people to send puppy pix — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 3, 2018

this is so freaky pic.twitter.com/aSbn1JL10L — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 3, 2018

which side do you want pic.twitter.com/OShED0T1Ss — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 3, 2018

we actually prefer one of these pic.twitter.com/vvqipc93Ix — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 3, 2018

Even fans took notice of how quickly UMBC and the Golden Knights seemed to bond.

Marvel: Infinity war is the greatest crossover of all time Consider: @GoldenKnights and @UMBCAthletics — e – will a. 🍎 (@apple3ft) April 3, 2018

as scrappy underdogs who continually proved people wrong, we feel we could be great friends with VGK…..also our yellow uniforms are just as sweet — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 3, 2018

The two best Twitter accounts in sports — Ricky ''Reports'' Sayer (@RickyReports) April 3, 2018

Just as UMBC shocked the world with its upset win, the Golden Knights have surprised the NHL with their impressive inaugural season. It would only make sense that they have become best friends.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.